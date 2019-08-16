Delta Air Lines will resume flights to Virgin Atlantic’s London Gatwick and Manchester hubs for summer 2020, while Virgin Atlantic will add Gatwick-New York JFK, as part of a transatlantic push and route reshuffle between the two partner airlines. While the equity-partner airlines had previously announced plans to serve Boston and New York JFK from Gatwick, they had not specified which carrier would operate the services. Delta will operate eight transatlantic destination from Boston, ...