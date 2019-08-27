Central European startup FlyBosnia has announced its first European route, after starting services to a cluster of Middle East destinations.

The airline, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Al-Shiddi investment group, began scheduled services from Sarajevo, the capital of Bosnia-Herzegovina, to Kuwait and Riyadh in June. Jeddah service followed shortly afterward, and a Bahrain service started in July.

FlyBosnia plans to start a 3X-weekly Sarajevo-London Luton service from Sept. 24 and aims to increase to daily over the next 12 months. The airline said it will be the sole direct service between the UK and Bosnia-Herzegovina.

FlyBosnia has two Airbus A319s in service, with a further two scheduled to join the fleet by the end of the year. It aims to gradually build up to a fleet of eight aircraft by 2023.

The airline plans to start services to Rome and Paris in the next three months and targets carrying 100,000 passengers in the next year.

Bosnia-Herzegovina is seeking to establish itself as a previously untapped tourist center in the Balkans. The new airline is seen as an important factor in developing tourism.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com