Cathay Pacific Cargo and Lufthansa Cargo have begun eastbound joint shipments from Europe to Hong Kong, following the full expansion of their joint business agreement (JBA).

The carriers signed a JBA in May 2016, and the following October Lufthansa Cargo moved its local freight handling into the Cathay Pacific Cargo terminal in Hong Kong. In January 2017 Cathay Pacific Cargo did the same in Frankfurt.

Under the JBA, Hong Kong is directly connected to Amsterdam, Barcelona, Brussels, Dublin, Frankfurt, London Gatwick, London Heathrow, Madrid, Manchester, Milan, Munich, Paris, Rome and Zurich.

In addition to the capacity of their dedicated freighter fleet, the carriers will manage the belly space of Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa Group passenger aircraft.

Customers have been able to book general and express cargo on all Cathay Pacific and Lufthansa flights from Hong Kong to Europe since 2017. The commencement of Hong Kong-bound shipments means there are now 280X-weekly direct flights, covering 15 airports, in the carriers’ joint network.

Kurt Hofmann, hofmann.aviation@netway.at