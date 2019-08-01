While South Korean airlines are responding to demand declines on routes to Japan, Japanese major airlines are not seeing drops in traffic on flights between the two countries. Korean Air said it has “watched growing competition and overcapacity” in the Korea-Japan market. The airline said recent demand drops prompted it to suspend flight between Busan, South Korea, and Sapporo, Japan from Sept. 3. The carrier said further capacity reduction on Japan routes could be possible, ...
