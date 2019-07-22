Air Belgium will launch twice-weekly Brussels Charleroi-Pointe-à-Pitre (Guadeloupe) and Fort-de-France (Martinique) Airbus A340 service from Dec. 7.

Wizz Air began 3X-weekly Liverpool (LJLA)-Varna (Bulgaria) service; Wizz Air will begin twice-weekly Doncaster Sheffield (England)-Chișinău (Moldova) service Dec. 20.

All Nippon Airways (ANA) will start 3X-weekly Tokyo Narita-Chennai (India) Boeing 787-8 service Oct. 27.

United Airlines will resume its daily nonstop service from New York-Newark to Delhi and Mumbai, India Sept. 6.

EVA Air will launch 4X-weekly Taipei Taoyuan-Milan Malpensa Boeing 777-300 service in spring 2020.

Central and Eastern European LCC Wizz Air is adding a third Airbus A320 and four new routes from December. The additional A320 enables the carrier to start services from Chisinau to Prague (Czech Republic), Larnaca (Cyprus), Turin (Italy) and to Doncaster Sheffield Airport (UK) and will increase of frequencies of the airline’s existing routes.