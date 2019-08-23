American Airlines will begin 5X-weekly seasonal Chicago-Prague Boeing 787-8 service from May 8 Oct. 24, 2020.

Hawaiian Airlines will begin 4X-weekly Maui (OGG)-Las Vegas (LAS) Airbus A321neo service Dec. 15.

Ryanair will begin twice-weekly Budapest-Odesa, Ukraine service from November.

Ethiopian Airlines began weekly Addis Ababa to Bangkok and Hanoi freighter service.

Aeroflot Airline will launch daily Moscow Sheremetyevo-Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk flight from Oct. 27.

Aeroflot LCC Pobeda Airlines will start 4X-weekly St. Petersburg-Samara and 3X-weekly St. Petersburg-Saratov Boeing 737-800 service from Oct. 27.

Alrosa Airlines started weekly Yakutsk-Novosibirsk Boeing 737-700/800 service; and will launch weekly St. Petersburg-Novokuznetsk Boeing 737-800 flights from Sept. 21.

IrAero Airline will begin weekly Krasnoyarsk-Fergana (Uzbekistan) Sukhoi Superjet 100 service Sept. 12.

Nordwind Airlines will launch 3X-weekly Begishevo-Istanbul Airport Boeing 737-800 service from Oct. 27. The carrier will also launch four new domestic routes from Khabarovsk in Russia’s Far East from IATA 2019/2020 winter season. It will start 4X-weekly service to Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Yuzhny-Sakhalinsk; 2X-weekly Irkutsk; and 3X-weekly Magadan service. All flights will be performed with Embraer E-190 aircraft.