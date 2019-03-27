AirAsia X Group is considering launching routes to Europe and the US west coast over the next two years, using its initial deliveries of Airbus A330neos.

The group could return to the European market this year, and its first flight to the US mainland may follow as soon as 2020, AirAsia X CEO Benyamin Ismail told ATW. The Europe flight would likely be operated by the group’s Thai affiliate, while the Malaysian unit is studying one-stop US routes. He stressed that the company’s plans for the early A330neo deliveries “are still fluid.”

AirAsia X’s first two A330neos are scheduled to arrive midyear. The aircraft will be leased and operated by Thai AirAsia X (TAAX). The group also has 66 A330neos on order, with four scheduled to be delivered in 2020. Those four will likely be split between the Thai and Malaysian operations, Ismail said.

The first two Thai A330neos will not come from the group’s order book. These leased aircraft will give AirAsia X an opportunity to see how the type works in its network before its orders begin arriving, Ismail said. AirAsia X delayed deliveries of its neo orders, which partly reflects the fact that the company needed to slow down after growing quickly in recent years. The Malaysian unit wanted “to take a breather and really optimize our routes” in 2019, Ismail said.

The two leased A330neos would be enough for TAAX to operate one route to Europe, Ismail said. The airline’s Bangkok base would be “a natural hub” for such flights, as strong inbound demand from Europe to Bangkok “is very, very attractive,” he said. This would help the broader AirAsia family, as other flights from Asia could connect to European service.

AirAsia X previously operated routes from Kuala Lumpur to London and Paris, using A340s, but suspended the routes in 2012.

The Malaysian unit is also considering long-haul routes when its A330neos arrive. It would probably start with one route to either Europe or the US, Ismail said. A US mainland destination appears more likely if TAAX begins a European flight first. AirAsia X already serves Hawaii.

Even with the A330neos, AirAsia X would still need a stopover for US west coast flights from Kuala Lumpur. The stopover would likely be in Japan, although a city has not been selected yet, Ismail said. Osaka is a strong possibility since it is already the stopover for AirAsia X Honolulu flights. Nagoya could be another option as AirAsia Japan is based there.

AirAsia X has yet to decide which US airports it would fly to, Ismail said. The major airports in Los Angeles or San Francisco would be “quick wins” because of the strong demand on the Japan-US legs, he said. The carrier is also considering nearby smaller airports, such as San Jose, Ontario or Oakland. The airline would probably not partner with a local carrier in mainland US markets, Ismail said.

In addition to new long-haul routes, there are still many opportunities to grow in closer markets, such as China and India, Ismail said. Flights of 6-8 hrs. are ideal for AirAsia X, so longer flights outside Asia “shouldn’t be a benchmark for our model.”

In addition to the Thailand and Malaysia units, AirAsia X has a franchise in Indonesia. That unit suspended its last scheduled service in January, however, and now operates just two A330ceos on charter flights.

Tax rules mean it would not be viable to transfer the two aircraft from Indonesia until they have been there for five years, Ismail said, which will be in July for one aircraft and December for the other. AirAsia X may leave one in Indonesia and transfer the other to another unit, he said.

It is unlikely AirAsia X will launch another franchise “for the foreseeable future,” Ismail said. In the longer term, however, there is a potential to establish an AirAsia X affiliate in Japan or India, he said.

Adrian Schofield, adrian.schofield@informa.com