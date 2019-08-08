French leisure carrier Aigle Azur will suspend its Paris-São Paulo flights, but denied a French media report that it is under pressure from lessors to return some of the leased aircraft it operates.

The airline will maintain all flights, including to Brazil, during the peak summer season, but the Paris-São Paulo Viracopos service it launched in 2018 will be suspended soon, a spokeswoman said, without providing a specific date.

The previously North Africa-focused airline has embarked on an ambitious shift in strategy, with long-haul expansion plans, since aviation entrepreneur Frantz Yvelin took the helm as CEO in August 2017. The plan has already run into difficulties with the suspension of its Paris-Beijing service earlier this year.

The airline denied an Aug. 8 report by French newspaper Le Figaro that it had been forced to return a leased Airbus A320 in June and that another lessor was pressuring the carrier to return aircraft because it was concerned about Aigle Azur’s ability to pay.

“Contrary to what Le Figaro is reporting, no lessor is pressuring Aigle Azur to return any aircraft it is operating,” Aigle Azur said in a statement. “The airline has almost €25 million [$28 million] in cash to date.”

Aigle Azur, which operates a fleet of nine A320s and two A330s, said a single lessor, which it declined to name, had taken back an aircraft using “incorrect means” at the beginning of June.

“Aigle Azur chartered a similar aircraft this summer to operate flights and intends to take back one of the two aircraft it is leasing to TAP [Air Portugal] from winter 2019,” the airline said.

The airline said it is looking forward to record monthly revenue in August, but added that “changes in the support” it is receiving from shareholders were undermining its long-haul expansion strategy.

Azul Brazilian Airlines founder and chairman David Neeleman acquired a 32% stake in Aigle Azur in November 2017, and Hainan Airlines parent HNA Group bought 48% in 2012. Partnerships with the two airlines, and others in the short- and medium-haul markets, were key to the success of Aigle Azur’s new strategy. But HNA Group is now facing financial difficulties, and in March 2019 Aigle Azur suspended its 3X-weekly A330-200 service between Paris Orly and Beijing.

“Like many other players in the sector, especially in Europe, Aigle Azur does not deny having difficulties in a particularly difficult environment,” the airline said, citing the “flight shame” movement, France’s planned eco-tax, overcapacity last winter in Europe and the impact of fuel prices in autumn 2018. “The airline is working on different projects to ensure its medium- and long-term survival.”

Aigle Azur said its former strategy had been appropriate at the time, but when a new management team took over two years ago, the company’s structure had been mismatched with its level of activity.

“With the support and above all the reassurance of its partners, China’s Hainan Airlines and Brazil’s Azul, the development of long-haul flights to these destinations was the best response because it was guaranteed by these partnerships and therefore without risks,” the airline said. “Unpredictable recent changes to the support offered to Aigle Azur by its shareholders have undermined this strategy.”

