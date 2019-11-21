The US Office of Special Counsel (OSC) has alerted the White House and Congress of “hazardous conditions” at an air traffic control (ATC) facility in Florida brought to light more than a year ago by a whistleblower. While the FAA investigated and substantiated the allegations involving the Jacksonville Air Route Traffic Control Center (ARTCC) in Hilliard, Florida, it has failed to make corrections, the independent agency said Nov. 20. The whistleblower disclosed in 2018 that ...
