Tajikistan will upgrade its air navigation system to bring the local service into compliance with ICAO standards.

The Central Asian country has secured a seven-year €6 million ($6.7 million) loan from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the project.

“The loan will be used for the procurement and installation of an air traffic control system at Dushanbe Airport, an aero-meteorological system at Khujand Airport, and communication and navigation systems to be used by the state-owned air traffic management company Tajik Air Navigation.

“The introduction of modern navigation equipment by 2021 will allow for a better utilization of Tajikistan’s airspace and improve flight safety in an area known for its mountainous landscape and volatile weather conditions,” EBRD said.

Besides Dushanbe and Khujand, there are two more international airports in the country, Kulob and Bokhtar (Qurghonteppa). Altogether they handled nearly 2 million passengers in 2018, Tajikistan aviation authorities said. Out of this number, the airport in the country’s capital of Dushanbe handled 1.3 million passengers, the same as in 2017. In June, a new 42-meter control tower was built in Dushanbe in partnership with the French government.

