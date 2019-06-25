A new air traffic control (ATC) training facility has opened in Beirut, Lebanon, to help improve the supply of controllers in the region.

Airways International, the commercial arm of New Zealand’s air navigation service provider, has installed a TotalControl LCD tower simulator and two radar/non-radar simulators at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, following the conclusion of a 12-month project.

The contract to build and install the simulator was between Airways International and ICAO on behalf of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Lebanon.

The facility, to be used to train DGCA’s controllers and students using simulated scenarios that mimic the real world, is now fully commissioned after the completion of site acceptance testing last week.

Airways International CEO Sharon Cooke described the project as “strategically significant for DGCA and the government of Lebanon. We look forward to further developing this partnership as DGCA builds their ATC training capability.”

Airways’ TotalControl simulator was the best fit to meet DGCA’s key requirements, which included advanced, photo-realistic graphics and ease of use, DGCA Lebanon’s director of Air Navigation Department Kamal Nassereddine said.

“We have been very impressed with Airways throughout the project. They have … partnered with DGCA to provide us with the best fit-for-purpose simulator. The training we have received is exceptional.”

The TotalControl simulators installed in Beirut imitate the full Lebanese air traffic control Flight Information Region, using high fidelity photo-real graphics for the tower and emulation of the ATM system for radar. DGCA simulator operators can quickly create and validate exercises, and with minimal training can manage complex simulated scenarios.

Airways has been delivering ATC training solutions and consultancy to the Middle East for more than 20 years. It has recently set up a new turnkey ATC training course at the Australian College of Kuwait.

The need for ATCOs in the Middle East is urgent. Worldwide growth in air passenger traffic over the next 20 years is estimated at 3.5% annually. In the Middle East, that figure is estimated at 8% to 10%.

