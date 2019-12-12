The Russian government has approved a new zone structure for Moscow’s air traffic control (ATC), which will be introduced Dec. 3, 2020.

The new structure has optimized restricted areas and flight restriction zones for Moscow’s main airports (Domodedovo, Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Ostafyevo and Ramenskoye), Russia’s TASS news agency reported. It will replace rules previously implemented in the 1970s.

The new structure has been a collaborative effort that has been in development since 2011. It will increase Moscow’s zone acceptance rate by 1.5 times, reduce the ATC stress load by 50%, and decrease landing delays by more than 70%, the government said in a statement.

Even if the flight intensity at Moscow airports grows 1.5 times, the flight time in Moscow’s new air traffic zone will decrease by 15%, route lengths by 21%, and fuel consumption by 14%, the government added.

