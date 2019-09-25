US airlines have no plans to revive a proposal from the previous Congress to spin off the Air Traffic Organization (ATO) from the FAA, an Airlines for America (A4A) official told the Senate Subcommittee on Aviation.

“To address the proverbial ‘elephant in the room,’ it is widely known we supported efforts last Congress to transform the governance and funding structure of the FAA’s ATO into a commercialized nonprofit model … Ultimately that approach was not adopted,” A4A SVP-legislative and regulatory policy Sharon Pinkerton said during a Sept. 24 hearing on air traffic control (ATC) modernization.

“That being said, we are political realists … As a result, we are now challenged to fill the void left by a lack of transformational reform and instead are focusing our efforts on making the best of the status quo,” Pinkerton added.

Subcommittee chairman Ted Cruz (R-Texas), who has previously supported spinning off the ATO, said that “this is not a hearing on the Shuster proposal,” referring to the former House Transportation Committee chairman.

“It is not my intention to rehash old fights,” Cruz said. “My hope is that we can reach a policy solution where the stakeholders can come together and get a win-win solution, and a better outcome than we have today.”

Cruz noted the numerous air navigation service providers across the globe that are separate from their national aviation regulators, asking witnesses to explain why they do not want the same arrangement for the US.

“I don’t know that they’re working particularly well,” National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) president and CEO Ed Bolen responded. “A reading of the headlines in Europe over the past two years presents a very concerning picture of a number of systems where they have not invested in staffing and technology. What we are seeing in Europe are some of the most significant delays anywhere in the world.”

All witnesses agreed that guaranteeing a stable funding mechanism for the FAA is the most critical investment lawmakers could make to boost the safety and efficiency of the ATC system. To that end, they expressed unanimous support for the Aviation Funding Stability Act, which would provide FAA funding from the Airport and Airway Trust Fund in the event of a future government shutdown.

“The FAA cannot afford to experience another shutdown like we experienced earlier this year. In addition to the stress and human costs imposed on the dedicated ATC staff and other critical workers, the shutdown had an impact far beyond just the one month when it was occurring,” Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) president Joe DePete said.

