An appellate body of the World Trade Organization (WTO) has upheld European Union (EU) and Airbus claims in an ongoing dispute that the US failed to withdraw state and federal subsidies granted to Boeing, which Airbus proponents assert have resulted $15 billion to $20 billion in harm.

The decision is the latest in a long-running trade dispute between the US and Europe and their rival aircraft manufacturing giants, but it also comes as trade wars of varying degrees have escalated under the Trump administration between the US and its rivals and traditional allies. It further follows other bad news for Boeing, including two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

“This is a clear victory for the EU and Airbus,” said Airbus general counsel John Harrison. “It vindicates our position that Boeing, while pointing fingers at Airbus, has not taken any action to comply with its WTO obligations, contrary to Airbus and the EU.

“With this damaging report, continuing to deny they receive massive illegal subsidies from the US government is no longer an option,” he continued in a prepared statement. “Stated differently, absent settlement, the US will pay—in perpetuity—billions in annual sanctions driven by every single flying Boeing program, while the EU would face, in the worst case, only minor issues.”

Harrison reiterated the company’s preference for the US and Boeing to work with the EU and Airbus for a settlement to the trade dispute, which began in 2004 when the US withdrew from the 1992 Agreement on Trade in Large Civil Aircraft and filed a WTO lawsuit over the Airbus A380 and A350. Boeing and the US had long demurred on a potential settlement agreement, but after a round of WTO decisions in May 2018 they highlighted the notion.

Meanwhile, Boeing reiterated that it was committed to complying with WTO rulings, and that it would support US and Washington state officials as they take steps necessary to comply with the March 28 ruling. The Chicago-based company also stressed its own battle victories in the ongoing trade war.

“The WTO has now rejected every allegation of unlawful subsidies to Boeing with the single exception of one measure—a Washington State business and occupancy (B&O) tax rate,” Boeing said in a statement. “We trust that our example will prompt Airbus and the EU to immediately bring themselves into full compliance with the substantial rulings against these parties by the WTO."

Airbus claimed that the March 28 appellate body decision not only preserved earlier Airbus wins at WTO, it also “went a step further and broadened the EU’s victory by finding that additional US federal and state programs constitute subsidies,” including:

A South Carolina multicounty industrial park job tax credit subsidy, and an economic development bond subsidy;

Ongoing foreign sales corporation/extraterritorial income tax exemptions;

Procurement contracts with the US Defense Department for research, development, test and evaluation and access to defense facilities, equipment and employees; and

Industrial revenue bonds issued on Boeing’s behalf by Wichita. Kansas.

Boeing did not immediately comment on the Airbus argument. But the office of US trade representative Robert Lighthizer stressed that the latest ruling also cemented the rejection of arguments by the EU that US federal and state programs gave more than $10 billion in subsidies to Boeing large civil aircraft. Moreover, the Washington state B&O tax amounted to roughly $100 million in value in 2013-15.

“The compliance appellate report today confirms that the only WTO-inconsistent program is that Washington state tax measure,” the US office said.

“For years, European governments have provided massive subsidies to Airbus that dwarf any US subsidies to Boeing,” Lighthizer said. “This report confirms what every other WTO report on these issues has found: The United States does not provide support even remotely comparable to the exceptionally large and harmful EU subsidies to Airbus. It is long past time for the EU to stop their subsidies and let our world-class aircraft manufacturers compete on a truly level playing field.”

Airbus said absent a settlement agreement, the EU will follow the next step and ask for resumption of arbitration over annually recurring countermeasures it is allowed under the WTO to seek against US imports.

“Whatever happens, Europe and the US will almost certainly be compelled to negotiate a new civil aircraft agreement of some description, eventually,” Airbus said. “The question is simply how long the US will drag out the dispute.”

