Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg (left) has been formally invited to testify at a US House Transportation Committee hearing Oct. 30 on the 737 MAX, the committee’s chairman Peter DeFazio (D-Oregon) has announced. In addition to Muilenburg, DeFazio also invited John Hamilton, chief engineer of Boeing’s Commercial Airplanes division, to testify. The hearing will be the fourth held by the committee since the crash of Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 in mid-March, although it will be the ...