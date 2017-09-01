Russia’s S7 Airlines has ordered a full-flight simulator (FFS) for the Embraer E170 from FlightSafety International. Delivery and installation at S7 Training are scheduled for the end of 2018.

The new simulator will be equipped with high-tech visualization and motion control systems, as well as a multi-functional operating station with a user-friendly interface for instructors, according to the carrier.

S7 Airlines general director Vladimir Obiedkov said, “We are adding more of Embraer E170 aircraft to the S7 Airlines air fleet and we plan to have 17 of them in total.” He said the FFS “will allow our pilots to undergo training and retraining in Russia on the basis of S7 Training, the largest training center in Eastern Europe, under the guidance of experienced instructors. The modern visualization system allows you to maximize the realism of a training flight and a convenient instructor station makes it possible to recreate any conditions and work out all the necessary skills.”

S7 Airlines took delivery of its first E170 in April 2017 and has six of the type operating on flights from Moscow, Saint Petersburg and Novosibirsk.

S7 Training, which was established in 2004 and based near Moscow Domodedovo Airport, operates FFSs for the Airbus A320-200, Antonov An-148-100 and Boeing 737-800.

Polina Montag-Girmes montag.girmes@gmail.com