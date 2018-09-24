UK pilot training school Skyborne Airline Academy has opened for business and taken delivery of a Boeing 737 MAX fixed-base simulator from Dutch company Multi Pilot Simulations (MPS).

Skyborne Airline Academy, which launched Sept. 12, will take on its first cadets in October 2018 at a purpose-built training facility at Gloucestershire Airport. The cadets will also do part of their training at California Aeronautical University (CAU) and Florida Institute of Technology (FIT).

“We have chosen Gloucestershire Airport as our home base due to its reputation as one of the top general aviation airports in the UK and its outstanding links to several British cities. Trainees will benefit significantly from our state-of-the-art facilities, complete with the country’s first Boeing 737 MAX FTD1 flight simulator. From the flight operations center, they will have direct access to a dedicated ramp with a short taxi to the runway. It is a great location,” Skyborne CEO Lee Woodward said.

The team behind the venture comprises entrepreneur Tom Misner (Skyborne chairman), former CTC Aviation business development director Lee Woodward (Skyborne CEO) and former CAE operations director Ian Cooper (Skyborne COO).

Initially, Skyborne will offer full-time frozen airline transport pilot license (fATPL) training. Woodward said Skyborne will be looking to partner with leading international airlines. He added that the team’s focus will be on quality, rather than quantity.

MPS, which supplied the 737 MAX fixed-base simulator, said this was the first 737 MAX simulator to be certified by the Dutch CAA at its production facilities in the Netherlands.

“This device is the first of its kind qualified by aviation authorities and will allow customers like Skyborne to optimize training for the next generation of pilots,” MPS CEO Philip Adrian said.

