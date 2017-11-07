Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT) has received six of 25 Cirrus Aircraft SR20s for its primary training fleet. Deliveries should be completed by April 2018.

LAT, which trains up to 350 pilots per year, is part of Lufthansa Group’s flight training unit. The LAT fleet renewal program reflects a total investment is €11.5 million ($13.6 million).

The aircraft will be used to train pilots for Lufthansa, Swiss International Air Lines, Austrian Airlines, Eurowings, All Nippon Airways, KLM and the German Luftwaffe.

Future pilots trained at the LAT Pilot School in Bremen, Germany, complete a major part of their practical ab initio training in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Cirrus aircraft replaces the Beechcraft F33A Bonanza, reducing operation and maintenance costs by 50%.

