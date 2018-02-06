Southern Pacific Flight Training (SPFT), a startup pilot training company in Brisbane, Australia, will receive the country’s first ATR 72-600 simulator. The delivery will be from independent manufacturer Axis Flight Training Systems.

Zurich, Switzerland-based Axis will deliver the full flight simulator (FFS) by January 2019. It will be certified by European and Australian civil aviation authorities (EASA and CASA, respectively) to Level D standards, “the highest qualification ... available,” Axis said.

“The ATR 72-600 airliner, a twin-engine turboprop, is especially popular in the Asia-Pacific region for short-haul regional and inter-island journeys. Axis’ simulator will enable us to fulfill the training needs of multiple airline customers we have signed in the region,” SPFT CEO David Cohen said.

SPFT describes itself as “a young fresh training company in Australia utilizing cutting-edge innovative simulator technology to train local Australian and foreign pilots.”

Asia-Pacific ranks first in the number of ATRs in operation—420. The first country globally is Indonesia, with 99 aircraft. About half of the turboprop manufacturer’s order backlog is from operators in Asia-Pacific.

