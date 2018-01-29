AirBaltic Bombardier CS300
AirBaltic is planning to recruit more than 100 pilots in 2018 as the Latvian carrier’s route network and passenger count continue to grow. In 2017, airBaltic transported a total of 3.5 million passengers, a 22% increase compared to 2016. “Our route map is expanding, the fleet is growing and more passengers travel with us,” airBaltic SVP flight operations Pauls Calitis said. “Such development requires our team to be highly motivated. And naturally, due to the ...
