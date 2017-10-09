Mobile satellite company Iridium Communications has launched 10 next-generation satellites that will be used for real-time flight tracking, giving air traffic controllers radar-like position data across 100% of their airspace.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 0537PDT on Oct. 9 from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California, carrying 10 Iridium NEXT satellites, designed and managed by Thales Alenia Space. The satellites entered low-Earth orbit approximately one hour later.

“This means no more vanishing planes like [Malaysia Airlines flight] MH370, which disappeared over the Indian Ocean in 2014 and became one of the most expensive aviation searches in history. Seventy per cent of the world is uncovered by radar, with pilots typically reporting their positions every 10-14 minutes. That’s about to change,” Iridium said.

Under the program, Iridium is swapping out 66 aging interconnected, low-Earth orbit satellites with new ones. Aireon’s space-based automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B), which provides real-time tracking and surveillance of all ADS-B equipped aircraft globally, is one of the new satellite functions.

“Aireon is well on its way to become the first to provide global, real-time air traffic surveillance and tracking to air navigation service providers (ANSPs) and aviation stakeholders,” Aireon said.

Iridium is SpaceX’s largest commercial customer. The two companies are partnered for eight launches, seven deploying 10 Iridium NEXT satellites at a time and one deploying five. Of these, 10 satellites were launched in January, followed by a further 10 in June. More than six billion ADS-B position reports have been received in just seven months and initial results show aircraft positions are updated, on average, every five seconds.

“With two successful launches having already been completed this year, this third batch of 10 satellites brings the total number of Iridium NEXT satellites in orbit to 30, nearly half the amount required for a full Iridium NEXT operational constellation,” Iridium said.

A total of 81 Iridium NEXT satellites are being built. Only 66 are required for the operational constellation, although 75 will be launched so that nine can serve as on-orbit spares. The remaining six will be ground spares.

Five more launches are planned over the next 10 months and the entire Iridium NEXT network is scheduled to be completed by mid-2018. The satellites that are being replaced form part of the largest commercial satellite constellation in space, which spans the globe including the oceans, poles and other remote areas.

NAV CANADA, ENAV, Navair, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), South Africa’s Air Traffic and Navigation Services (ATNS) and FlightAware have been connected to the system in preparation for live operations in 2018.

In September 2016, Aireon and FlightAware announced a partnership and the launch of GlobalBeacon, a solution that will provide airlines with 100% global flight tracking. GlobalBeacon is designed to ensure airlines are in compliance with ICAO global aeronautical distress safety system (GADSS) recommendations and requirements.

“Even with only a partial constellation in orbit, we’ve been able to start tracking flights that nobody has been able to fully track before,” FlightAware CEO Daniel Baker said.

On Oct. 9, Avianca Brasil announced it had activated SITAONAIR’s AIRCOM FlightTracker on its domestic fleet of 49 Airbus A320s and four A330s. SITAONAIR is among Aireon’s partners.

ICAO has mandated that from 2018, airlines must state their aircraft flight positions at least once every 15 minutes. The mandate came in the aftermath of MH370—a Boeing 777-200ER with 239 passengers and crew aboard—veered from its planned course about 40 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing on March 8, 2014. While some of the aircraft structures have since been located, the flight’s exact resting place in the South Indian Ocean has still not been located.

