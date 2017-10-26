While a number of bag tracking solutions are emerging on the market, a number of issues remain unresolved, such as who should take the lead, who should pay for the changeover and how to tackle the complexities of global implementation. Airlines handle 4 billion bags annually and the cost of mishandling totaled $2.1 million in 2016. IATA is rolling out R753, a bag tracking standard, which will enter force in June 2018 that aims to minimize misplaced bags. Panelists at the IATA World ...