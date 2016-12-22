From single-seat electric air taxis to 45-seat supersonic transports, researchers see a potential future for air travel that could be significantly more varied than today’s uniform fleets of subsonic airliners. Behind this vision of diversification are drivers that include desires for more accessible, efficient and environmentally responsible air transport. Researchers at NASA and elsewhere are looking 20-40 years ahead and seeing congestion on the ground in sprawling mega-cities, the ...
