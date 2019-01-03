Anti-drone equipment deployed by the British Army at London Gatwick Airport in response to the illegal drone activity, which closed down the airport in December, has been removed.

The equipment was installed Dec. 20 at the request of Gatwick and Sussex Police, but has since been withdrawn, a UK Ministry of Defence spokesperson confirmed to ATW Jan. 3.

The military’s involvement was a temporary solution and the MoD spokesperson referred inquiries about the longer-term plan to prevent a repeat of last month’s disruptions to the airport and police.

A Gatwick spokesperson said the airport has “invested several million pounds to ensure it is equipped to the level provided by the Armed Forces, and this was in place within days of the main drone incident.” Gatwick declined to provide specifics on the type of counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology it is deploying.

“This new equipment bolsters the existing detection and safety protocols that the airport already had in place, which were effective in ensuring the safety of our airfield during the incident,” the spokesperson said.

Gatwick was forced to close twice in the busy run-up to the Christmas break after multiple sightings of drones operating over the airfield were reported. The first sightings were reported just after 9 p.m. local time on Dec. 19 and more were reported throughout the night, forcing the airport to close and stranding thousands of passengers.

Sussex Police has yet to identify who was behind the drone activity and is offering a £50,000 ($62,800) reward for information from the public that leads to arrests.

“It is established that the incident, which led to widespread travel disruption, was caused by numerous instances of illegal drone activity at the site between 19 and 21 December. This was not a police drone,” Sussex Police said in a Dec. 29 statement.

“Police, supported by a range of partner agencies and working closely with Gatwick Airport, are currently examining relevant sightings by 115 witnesses—93 from credible witnesses, people used to working in the busy airport environment, including a pilot, airport staff and police officers.”

Sussex Police said it has ruled out two damaged drones recovered during a search of the surrounding area from its enquiry.

It is unclear which anti-drone system was deployed as an interim measure by the Army, but it is widely reported to have been Rafael’s Drone Dome, for which the MoD placed an order earlier this year.

Kerry Reals, kerry@realsreporting.com