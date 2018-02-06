The China-Russia International Aircraft Co. (CRAIC) consortium has requested proposals for an engine for its CR929 widebody.

Only Rolls-Royce and GE Aviation are expected to respond, since Pratt & Whitney is concentrating on engines for narrowbody aircraft.

The CR929 will have a range of 12,000km (7,500mi.) while carrying 290 passengers in two classes. It will therefore compete with the Airbus A330-900, but with a fuselage wide enough for nine-abreast economy seating and, on paper, be designed to offer operating lower costs than its competitors.

“On Dec. 21, 2017 the request for proposals for the CR929’s propulsion system was issued,” CRAIC partner COMAC says in an original Chinese-language statement released at the Singapore Air Show.

CRAIC was formed in May 2017, three years after COMAC and its Russian partner, United Aircraft Corp., agreed to preliminary cooperation. Although COMAC wanted to develop its own widebody, one that had the preliminary name C929, top political leadership of China and Russia determined the two countries should work together.

The CR929 is supposed to enter service no later than 2027.

COMAC gave no details of the propulsion requirement, but the preliminary design required 71,000lb–75,000lb from each of two turbofans.

Engine industry sources agree that the political and technical risks associated with the CR929 program argue strongly against launching development of a fully new engine for the aircraft.

