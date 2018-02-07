Boeing has firmed configuration of the 230-seat stretch of the 737 MAX family of narrowbodies, the MAX 10, which was launched at the Paris Air Show in June.

MAX 10 commitments have grown from 325 at launch to 416 from 18 customers—the bulk of them in the Asia-Pacific region.

“The -10 plugged a hole that we had,” Boeing Commercial Airplanes VP-marketing Randy Tinseth said during the Singapore Air Show this week. “We didn’t have as many seats as the Airbus A321. With this airplane, we carry the same number of passengers and fly a little bit farther than the A320neo today. The magic of [the MAX 10] is really about the weight savings. It weighs 5,500 lb. less than the competition, which means they need 5,000 lb. more thrust and 7,000 lb. more takeoff weight to fly the same mission.”

Stretched by 66 inches over the MAX 9, the -10 will have an overall length of 143 ft., comprised of 40 inches’ extra length in the forward fuselage and 26 inches aft. Scheduled to enter service in 2020, the key design change is a completely revised taller main landing gear, which still fits within the existing wheel well yet can extend to raise the body by a further 9 inches. The design combines a telescoping feature to shorten the leg and a semi-levered lower element to move the aircraft takeoff rotation point aft.

Boeing admits that -10 orders will accrue at the expense of some of the MAX 9 and -8 backlogs, but the company is satisfied the losses will be more than compensated for by the incremental orders for the new stretch model.

Overall, Tinseth said, “60%-65% of demand will be for the 737-8 size, 20%-25% of demand will be in the upper end served by the -9 and -10, and 10% on the lower end of the market.”

