UTC Aerospace Systems, a unit of United Technologies Corp., delivered the first two fully integrated propulsion systems for the Airbus 320neo from the Foley, Alabama facility to the Airbus final assembly line in Mobile.

CFM International booked orders for a total of 3,344 engines, including 474 CFM56 engines and 2,870 LEAP engines.

Pratt & Whitney announced orders to supply GTF engines for Airbus A320neo family aircraft on order for Aviation Capital Group (for 20 aircraft), SWISS (15), Aircalin (2) and lessor BOC Aviation (12).

Pratt & Whitney Canada signed a contract with Qantas Airways for the maintenance of an additional 51 Auxiliary Power Units (APUs) on a variety of aircraft flown by the Qantas Group. The contract covers 20 APS2100 APUs for QantasLink Boeing 717s; 19 APS5000 APUs for Jetstar and Qantas Boeing 787s; and 12 PW980 APUs for Qantas Airbus A380s.

Japan Airlines deployed Rockwell Collins’ ARINC AviNet Airport network solution at 50 of its domestic and international airport locations.

Royal Brunei Airlines selected CFM International’s LEAP-1A engine to power seven new Airbus A320neo aircraft scheduled to begin delivery later this year. The engine order is valued at $200 million at list prices; the aircraft order was announced in 2014.

Thales was selected by Garuda Indonesia to provide AVANT IFE system for 14 Airbus A330neos. Thales also announced it will be Airbus’ subcontractor for MRO across Asia-Pacific for repair of all avionics components on Airbus’ single-aisle, long-range and A350 aircraft for seven years. Repairs will be carried out from the Thales regional MRO hub in Singapore, the largest of the group’s three repair HUBs which services over 40k components per annum.

Satair Group has been renamed Satair. It plans by end of 2018 to integrate Satair Distribution and Airbus Material and Supply Chain services under the new single brand.

SIA Engineering Co. Ltd. (SIAEC) and GE Aviation will sign a joint venture (JV) agreement to form an engine overhaul JV based in Singapore. This follows the first announcement of the proposed partnership on June 20, 2017. Under the agreement, GE will hold a 51% equity stake in the JV, with SIAEC holding the remaining 49%. The agreement is subject to regulatory approvals.