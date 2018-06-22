A joint plan by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Florida’s Orlando International Airport (MCO) to accelerate deployment of biometric facial recognition scans on every passenger arriving or departing on international flights at the airport is reviving privacy concerns.

Orlando would be the first US airport to fully implement the procedures, although a completion date for the process remains unspecified.

In a June 21 statement, CBP said it was teaming with the aviation authority that oversees the Orlando airport to “commit to processing all arriving and departing international travelers with facial recognition technology … to advance the biometric exit mandate.”

However, US Senators Ed Markey (Democrat-Massachusetts) and Mike Lee (Republican-Utah) have raised concerns with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) about the department’s formal rulemaking regarding the biometric exit program.

DHS told the senators it plans to begin evaluating the rulemaking process by the end of 2018.

In a letter sent in May to DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielson, the senators urged DHS to implement and complete its formal rulemaking “before the end of this calendar year and before further expanding the biometric exit program,” allowing for concerns to be raised by airlines and airport stakeholders, as well as privacy advocates. “It will also ensure a full vetting of this potentially sweeping program that could impact every American leaving the country by airport,” the senators wrote.

Concerns raised include the following:

The process for passengers to opt-out of the program;

Measures DHS will take to prevent undue burdens on passengers;

An explanation of how the biometric exit program can correct visa overstay travel fraud;

How accurate the current program has been in identifying travelers correctly;

How accurate the program is in identifying fraudulent travelers;

Specific explanations from DHS on what kind of data it will collect;

Which agencies will have access to the data;

How long agencies may hold that data; and

Whether DHS will immediately delete US citizen data after it is used to verify that citizen’s identity.

In 2004, US Congress mandated DHS to collect biometric information on most non-US citizen airline passengers entering and exiting the US.

CBP gained funding for the biometric exit program with the FY2016 Consolidated Appropriations Act, which authorized up to $1 billion to be collected through fee surcharges over a period of up to 10 years.

In an April 2016 CBP report detailing the comprehensive biometric entry/exit plan, then-DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson directed CBP to redouble its efforts to achieve a biometric entry/exit system, and to begin implementing biometric exit procedures starting at the highest volume airports, in 2018.

“We are at a critical turning point in the implementation of a biometric entry-exit system and we’ve found a path forward that transforms travel for all travelers,” CBP Commissioner Kevin McAleenan said while announcing the Orlando airport plan, emphasizing the facial recognition verification process takes less than two seconds, with a 99% matching rate, as CBP compares photos of travelers with those already on file with DHS to confirm identities.

CBP is testing biometric exit procedures at 13 major US airports. Facial recognition technology is also being implemented for arrival processing at 10 airports (Orlando, Miami, Atlanta, New York JFK, San Diego, Houston Intercontinental, Houston Hobby, Washington Dulles, Las Vegas and Chicago O’Hare) and four preclearance locations (Aruba, Abu Dhabi, and Shannon and Dublin airports in Ireland).

