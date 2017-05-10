The European Commission (EC) has told ACI Europe that the US ban on electronic devices could shortly be extended to European airports—but the US government has neither confirmed nor denied the new ban. A decision to ban large electronic devices from aircraft cabins on flights to US destinations is expected as soon as May 11, according to industry sources. But several executives who have been informed about the upcoming changes said it is unclear whether the ban mirrors restrictions ...
