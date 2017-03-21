DEVELOPING NEWS: The UK government is expected to make an announcement later on March 21, limiting the carriage of personal electronic devices just hours after a similar sudden move by US authorities.

“It is understood the UK restrictions may differ from the US Department of Homeland Security’s ban, which affects laptops and tablets,” the BBC reported.

A spokeswoman for the UK Department for Transport confirmed to ATW that an announcement is planned for the afternoon of March 21, but she declined to give any details on the exact content or scope of the new restrictions.

In the early hours of March 21, the US Department of Homeland Security issued an emergency directive, which bans passengers from carrying any electronic device larger than a smartphone in their carry-on bags. Smartphones and devices smaller than phones will be permitted and the carry-on restriction will not apply to airline crew.

The American rule applies to non-US carrier operated flights to the US from 10 airports: Queen Alia International, Amman; Cairo International; Ataturk, Istanbul; Abdulaziz, Jeddah; Kuwait International; Mohammed V, Casablanca; King Khalid, Riyadh; Doha Hamad International; Dubai International; and Abu Dhabi International.

Affected airlines include Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Dubai-based Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Moroccan flag carrier Royal Air Maroc and Qatar Airways.

Under the new US rules, which come into force within 96 hours of the March 21 notification, laptop computers, tablets, e-books, DVD players, portable printers, cameras and games players must all be placed in checked baggage.

Victoria Moores victoria.moores@penton.com