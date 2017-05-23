Cybersecurity is a growing concern for airlines as evolving inflight entertainment (IFE) systems start using more sensitive passenger data. IFE systems under development could target content to passengers based on their booking information, Thales CEO-Inflyt Experience Dominque Giannonis said at the company’s integration and testing facility. In other words, a passenger traveling to London could get maps and tourist information about that city on the seatback IFE, while a passenger on ...