Thales’ AVANT IFE system, in both the 10”-13” Fit economy-class version and the 17”-22” Flex business-class version.
Cybersecurity is a growing concern for airlines as evolving inflight entertainment (IFE) systems start using more sensitive passenger data. IFE systems under development could target content to passengers based on their booking information, Thales CEO-Inflyt Experience Dominque Giannonis said at the company’s integration and testing facility. In other words, a passenger traveling to London could get maps and tourist information about that city on the seatback IFE, while a passenger on ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"Thales: Cybersecurity a mounting concern as IFEs collect data " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.