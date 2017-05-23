Low-cost carrier (LCC) Norwegian is to offer US preclearance on its new Irish transatlantic routes from Dublin and Shannon, which are set to launch in July.

From Dublin, Norwegian will fly daily to Stewart International (New York State) and 5X-weekly to Providence (greater Boston). From Shannon, it will serve Stewart International 2X-weekly and Providence 2X-weekly.

“All bookings on Norwegian’s transatlantic flights from Dublin and Shannon will now include use of the US preclearance facilities at each airport. Dublin and Shannon are among only a few airports worldwide to offer US preclearance, with Dublin Airport the only European capital to offer the facility,” Norwegian said.

Preclearance allows passengers to undergo US border checks prior to departure, so they are treated as domestic arrivals on landing, allowing them to avoid lengthy immigration queues.

Norwegian also said it will be offering a direct shuttle service from Stewart International Airport into central Manhattan. The direct $20 service, operated by Coach USA, has been timed to meet Norwegian’s arrivals and the buses are equipped with WiFi and in-seat power.

At the same time as the Dublin and Shannon route launches, Norwegian will open Cork Airport’s first ever transatlantic flight to Providence. This link will operate 3X-weekly.

