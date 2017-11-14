Dubai-based Emirates Airline has acknowledged implementing pre-flight security interviews with US-bound passengers at TSA’s request.
The US Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is asking airlines around the world to take on a government function by mandating that carriers conduct pre-flight security interviews, IATA DG and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said. As part of the continuing implementation of the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) mandate issued in June requiring 180 airlines operating to the US to enhance security, TSA last month started requiring airlines to ask passengers security-related questions prior ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"IATA DG: Pre-flight security interviews should be government function" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.