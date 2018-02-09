Brussels Airlines Airbus A330-300
The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has almost halved Belgium’s Brussels Airlines flight frequencies to the African nation’s capital, apparently because of a diplomatic spat between the two nations. A Feb. 3 letter from the DRC CAA director-general to the airline’s representative in the DRC capital of Kinshasa said that because of “a lack of reciprocity” in airline services between the DRC and Belgium, Brussels Airlines’ ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"DRC authorities cut Brussels Airlines’ flights" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.