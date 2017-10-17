Turkish Airlines Boeing 777-300ER
Turkish Airlines has said passenger bookings between Turkey and the US have sharply decreased following the suspension of visa applications among the two countries for travel from Oct. 16, 2017 to March 31, 2018. On Oct. 8, the US and Turkey each suspended all non-immigrant visa services for travel between the two countries following the arrest of a US consulate employee in Istanbul on allegations of terrorism. CEO Bilal Eksi told ATW that Turkey-US bookings have fallen 45% and US-Turkey ...
