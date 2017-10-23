US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is set to deploy its federally mandated rollout of facial recognition biometric exit technology on an unidentified “select flight” from Miami International Airport (MIA), the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) division said Oct. 20.

Biometric exit technology has been deployed by CBP at several US airports to-date, including Washington Dulles International Airport (IAD), where CBP is implementing the technology on one daily flight from the US to Dubai; Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport (IAH), where the technology is being tested on one daily flight from the US to Tokyo; Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD), only on “select” flights; Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport (LAS), on one daily flight Guadalajara, Mexico; Houston’s Hobby International Airport (HOU), only on select flights; and John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) in New York.

According to CBP, “the primary mission of any biometric exit program is to provide assurance of traveler identity on departure, giving CBP the opportunity to match the departure with a prior arrival record. This capability enhances the integrity of the immigration system and the ability to accurately detect travelers that have overstayed their lawful period of admission to the United States.”

“Through our consultations with the airlines and airport stakeholders, and based on the success of several pilots, CBP determined that facial recognition was a viable exit solution,” CBP deputy executive assistant commissioner-office of field operations John Wagner said. “With the expansion of this technology we will be looking at different flights, airports, lighting conditions, and internal IT configurations to demonstrate to our stakeholders that this solution is flexible, reliable and easy for travelers to use.”

In CBP’s biometric exit process, using the flight manifest, the agency builds a flight specific photo gallery using photographs from the travel document the traveler provided to the airline. CBP then compares the live photo against the document photo in the gallery to ensure the traveler is the true bearer of the document. If the photo captured at boarding is matched to a US passport, the traveler—having been confirmed as a US citizen—is automatically determined to be out of scope for biometric exit purposes and the photo is discarded after a short period of time.

CBP tests of biometric facial recognition boarding technology, in partnerships with airlines, are also underway. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is testing e-gates at both JFK airport and Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), and New York-based JetBlue Airways is testing technology that allows passengers to self-board without scanning a boarding pass at Boston Logan International Airport (BOS).

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com