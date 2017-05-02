The US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) announced May 1 it would allow citizens from Argentina to enroll in Global Entry, CBP’s trusted traveler program. The announcement makes Argentina the tenth country the US allows into Global Entry.

The Global Entry enrollment process, which begins with prospective applicants paying a non-refundable $100 fee for a five-year Global Entry membership, will open to Argentine citizens May 8.

If approved, an applicant must undergo a face-to-face interview with a CBP official, who will determine the applicant’s eligibility.

“To further our partnership with Argentina … CBP officers will travel to Argentina at the end of May to interview conditionally approved Global Entry applicants,” CBP acting commissioner Kevin McAleenan said. “[This will allow] prospective members to begin utilizing the benefits of the program even faster.”

Instead of queuing in CBP inspection lines, Global Entry holders utilize automated kiosks to process admission into the US. Global Entry members are also eligible to participate in TSA’s Pre-Check expedited screening program. The program has over four million members, CBP said, and is open to all US citizens, US nationals and US lawful permanent residents.

Argentina will join Colombia, Germany, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Switzerland and the UK as countries whose citizens may apply for expedited trusted traveler status entry into the US. The US and Canada have an agreement where Canadian citizens enrolled in the NEXUS program can utilize Global Entry kiosks at Canadian Preclearance airports.

CBP’s Global Entry kiosks are in place at 52 US airports and 15 CBP preclearance locations worldwide.

Mark Nensel mark.nensel@penton.com