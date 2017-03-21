Etihad Airways, Emirates Airline, Qatar Airways and Turkish Airlines are among the carriers affected by a US government emergency order that bans passengers from keeping their personal electronic devices in their carry-on bags on flights to the US. The directive was prompted in part by a suicide bomber’s attack last year onboard a Somali airline that now operates just one aircraft.

The US Department of Homeland Security directive, issued in the early hours of March 21, prohibits carriers from 10 airports flying direct to the US to allow passengers to carry onboard any electronic device larger than a smartphone. Items such as laptop computers, tablets, e-books, DVD players, portable printers, cameras and games players must all be placed in checked baggage. Smartphones and devices smaller than phones will be permitted and the carry-on restriction will not apply to airline crew.

The affected airports are Queen Alia International, Amman; Cairo International; Ataturk, Istanbul; Abdulaziz, Jeddah; Kuwait International; Mohammed V, Casablanca; King Khalid, Riyadh; Doha Hamad International; Dubai International; and Abu Dhabi International. The affected airlines are Royal Jordanian, EgyptAir, Dubai-based Emirates, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad, Turkish Airlines, Saudi Arabian Airlines, Kuwait Airways, Moroccan flag carrier Royal Air Maroc and Qatar Airways.

In an evening press conference call March 20 embargoed until 6 a.m. US eastern time March 21, senior administration officials—speaking on background and on condition they not be identified—said the new security measures were necessary because of intelligence gathered that indicates aviation continues to be a terrorist target, including through the smuggling of explosives inside devices.

The pending ban first became public Monday when Royal Jordanian Airlines tweeted an advisory to its passengers that new US rules were coming into effect and they should be prepared to check their larger electronic devices.

During a Q&A period during the press conference, US officials acknowledged that the bombing of a Daallo Airlines Airbus A321 last year played into the ban decision. On Feb. 2, 2016, there was an onboard explosion 15 minutes after the Daallo aircraft took off from Mogadishu bound for Djibouti. The aircraft was severely damaged, but returned to Mogadishu and landed with 73 passengers and seven crew alive. An investigation concluded that a 74th passenger, whose body was later found on the ground, was a suicide bomber who had detonated explosives hidden in a laptop. Daallo Airlines now operates a single aircraft out of Dubai.

The US ban was said to be short term and airlines will have 96 hours to comply following the March 21 notification. However, no indication was given on what “short term” meant or how long the ban could stay in place. Officials were clear that any airline that did not comply after the grace period would stand to lose its FAA certificate and its right to fly to the US.

The US officials refused to give any more details on why the 10 airports were selected or why electronic devices were deemed a threat in the cabin, but safe in the cargo hold. They cited other attacks on commercial aviation, specifically the 2015 downing of a Metrojet A321 in Egypt, and the suicide bombing attacks on airports in Brussels and Istanbul last year, but did not say what prompted the new ban to be implemented this week.

In some respects, the new rules contradict a fire hazard concern about large numbers of lithium-battery devices being placed in airliner baggage hold areas. The US government officials said they were “coordinating very closely” with FAA about how to implement the new security rules while maintaining aircraft safety.

US officials strongly denied that the ban was in any way connected to a revived call by some in the US to curtail the expansion of the three major Gulf carriers—Emirates, Etihad and Qatar Airways—into the US. The officials insisted the new rules were based on “our evaluation of the intelligence of the threat” and were about implementing “the right measures in the right places to protect the traveling public.”

Nevertheless, the new procedures, which will “remain in place until the threat changes,” will likely have a substantial negative impact on the airlines affected—none of which are US carriers. Aside from the implication that it is less safe to fly from the affected airports—and therefore to fly on the airlines that operate from them—passengers almost always carry their electronic devices with them and prefer to do so. Computers, tablets and E-books are part of the standard carry-on baggage; airlines encourage passengers to keep these valuables with them in their carry-on. Business travelers in the all-important premium cabins rely on their laptops and tablets to work in airport lounges and during flights. They will be reluctant to risk having their mobile offices damaged or stolen in transit. So the new rule, which could dissuade people from flying with affected airlines, could be interpreted as having a discriminatory element.

The ban will also be difficult and potentially costly to implement. As it applies to only certain flights from certain airports, the screening for laptops and other devices cannot be applied until the passenger reaches the departure gate. So a secondary screening will almost certainly be necessary, which will require additional security staff and make the boarding process longer.

In a statement to ATW, an Emirates spokesperson said, "Emirates can confirm that as per the new security directive issued by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), electronic devices larger than a cell phone/smart phone, excluding medical devices, cannot be carried in the cabin of the aircraft. The directive comes into effect on 25 March 2017 and is valid until 14 October 2017. It is applicable to all US-bound passengers from Dubai International Airport, whether originating or transiting through. Emirates requests that all passengers traveling to the US pack all electronic devices larger than a cell phone/smart phone in their checked-in baggage."

