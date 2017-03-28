Qatar Airways CEO Akbar Al Baker has criticized the US ban on large personal electronic items, saying it is unfair and not properly thought through.

The US emergency directive was issued in the early hours of March 21, banning electrical items larger than a mobile phone from the cabin on nonstop flights to the US from 10 airports, including Doha, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. A few hours after the US ban was implemented, the UK followed suit with a similar order covering six countries, but the UK rules do not apply to flights out of the UAE or Qatar.

“We have very robust security systems at our airports. This is why the UK did not include us. I have very high regard for the intelligence community in the UK and, if they are not including us, it means we were unfairly included by the US government,” Al Baker said, speaking to Sky News.

Al Baker went on to say that the rules were not properly thought through and “detrimental to the traveling public,” because the security services have now alerted potential terrorists to what they are looking for.

