IATA is calling for governments to work more closely with industry regarding extra security measures for electronic devices carried onboard aircraft.

The group passed a resolution on this topic at its June 6 AGM in Cancun. The resolution urges governments to adopt closer collaboration and better information sharing; to support the ICAO’s global aviation security plan (GASEP); to have greater accountability for implementing ICAO standards; and to develop effective, long-term measures that have less impact on the industry.

The IATA resolution commits the airline industry to enhancing security measures; supporting the development of industry-driven aviation security initiatives; and improving self-assessment and audit programs.

The GASEP is expected to be finalized and made public in December, IATA security director Matthew Vaughan said. This means governments will be able to embed the plan in their national-security programs.

IATA is also pushing for alternatives to the type of personal electronic device (PED) carry-on bans that have been implemented by the UK and US governments for flights from certain Middle Eastern countries. A range of preferable solutions include greater use of explosive trace detection; expanded PED anti-tampering analysis; increased training of screeners to detect threats; more use of “behavioral detection officers” and explosive detection dogs; and the use of passenger data for risk-based screening.

The long-term solution will be to fast-track the introduction of next-generation screening technology, IATA said. However, this will “only be realized with far greater government investment and support to accelerate development and certification,” the group said.

On another security front, the IATA said that the sharing of risk information and intelligence “remains a challenge” three years after Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was shot down over eastern Ukraine, putting the issue in the spotlight. Governments “have not made the progress we’d hoped for” on the topic, said Nick Careen, IATA SVP-airports, passengers, cargo and security. There has been progress within countries to share information between governments and airlines, but governments “need to be better at sharing information across states.” There is “still no effective conflict-zone repository” of information, the IATA said.

Adrian Schofield avweekscho@gmail.com