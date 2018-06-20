The US Transportation Department Office of the Inspector General said June 20 it would review FAA’s safety oversight of Southwest Airlines following recent events that include an in-flight engine failure in April that caused the death of a passenger. In an audit announcement, the IG said it will focus specifically on FAA oversight of Southwest’s systems for managing risk. In 2015, FAA released a final rule that requires Part 121 commercial carriers to implement organization-wide ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"US watchdog to review FAA’s Southwest oversight" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.