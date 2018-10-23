The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) has urged the UK government to bring forward its program of unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), or drone, education and registration following a near-miss over London it said could have had disastrous consequences.

In its latest report, the UK Airprox Board said a Boeing 787 aircraft—the airline was not identified—was on approach to London Heathrow’s runway 27L over Clapham, south London, when a drone-like object was seen to pass just below the aircraft’s right wing, avoiding impact with the engine by an estimated 10 ft. The board rated the risk of collision as “high.”

The June 25 incident occurred at around 3,200 ft., eight times higher than the recently introduced 400 ft. legal maximum altitude for drone flights in the UK.

The Airprox Board said the drone was being flown “on an airfield approach path such that it was endangering other aircraft at that altitude and position. The board agreed that the incident was therefore best described as the drone was flown into conflict with the 787.”

In a statement issued Oct. 23, BALPA urged the UK Department for Transport (DfT) to urgently tighten laws to make it illegal to fly a drone within 5 km (3.1 mi.) of an airport without permission from air traffic control.

BALPA urged the government to consider bring forward its requirement for drone owners to register with UK regulator Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and take online safety tests. The law is currently scheduled to come in to force Nov. 30, 2019.

“This near-miss is further evidence that tougher laws and enforcement are required to keep drones clear of manned flights,” BALPA head of flight safety Rob Hunter said. “The drone was being flown beyond visual line of sight and in conflict with aircraft approaching London Heathrow Airport.

“That’s why we need the registration and education process in force sooner rather than later, so people flouting the law can be caught and prosecuted. At the same time BALPA is also calling for the government to consider toughening the law to create a larger no-fly zone around airports,” he said.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com