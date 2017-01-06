The British Airline Pilots’ Association (BALPA) has voiced concerns over the growing number of close encounters involving commercial aircraft and drones and called for tough penalties for those users of unmanned air vehicles (UAVs) who recklessly endanger airliners.

With drones again proving to be one of the most popular Christmas gifts in 2016, BALPA fears a continuing sharp rise in the number of potentially dangerous incidents.

BALPA said 2016 saw 69 reported incidents of drone near-misses with aircraft, more than double 2015’s figure of 29. In 2013 there were none, giving some indication of how quickly the risk has developed.

“Drones can be great fun and we’re not surprised at their popularity over Christmas,” BALPA flight safety specialist Steve Landells said. “However, after a significant increase in near-misses last year, it seems not everyone who is flying them either know or care about the rules that are in place for good reason. That’s why we’re urging anyone who has a drone to take a look at the Civil Aviation Authority’s ‘drone code’ and be proactive in educating themselves on the rules.”

He added: “While we take no issue with people who fly their drones in a safe and sensible manner, some people who fly them near airports or densely populated areas are behaving dangerously. Measures should be put in place that will allow the police to identify and locate anyone who flies a drone in an irresponsible way. Owing to the huge numbers of drones being sold, more technological solutions will undoubtedly be required to address this problem and should be mandated.”

Those solutions, Landells said, should include the standard use of geofencing—inbuilt electronic barriers in a drone’s circuitry that prevent it being steered into predetermined areas—and a system whereby the drone transmits enough data for the police to locate the operator when it is flown in a dangerous manner.

UAV users who flout the rules and endanger aircraft should face severe penalties, he added. “If the user has endangered an aircraft, we would like to see the culprit prosecuted; endangering an aircraft has a maximum sentence of five years in prison,” he said.

On Jan. 4 the UK government launched a consultation document aimed at creating a regulatory environment for the safe operation of drones and their use as commercial delivery vehicles.

Alan Dron alandron@adepteditorial.com