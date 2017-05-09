Thai Airways’ air operator’s certificate (AOC) has been recertified after a 2015 ICAO audit of Thailand found significant concerns with the country’s safety oversight.

Following the 2015 audit, Thailand brought UK CAA consultancy unit CAA International (CAAi) onboard in 2016 to help strengthen the local CAA’s safety oversight, ICAO compliance and to recertify its airlines.

“The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) has announced that flag carrier Thai Airways International has been successfully recertified to the international safety standards of ICAO. Thai Airways is the third of Thailand’s international airlines to receive its air operator’s certificate recertification as part of CAAT’s recertification program,” CAAi said May 8.

CAAT director general Chula Sukmanop said the recertification should have a “significant impact” for both Thai Airways and anyone flying to the country with Thai carriers.

Bangkok Airways was the first airline to be recertified in February. At that time, CAAT and CAAi said they were hoping to have nine airlines recertified by June. The nine include the six largest airlines in Thailand, carrying a combined total of more than 100 million passengers per year.

Thai Airways is Thailand’s largest airline, serving 80 destinations in 37 countries.

ICAO is expected to audit Thailand again later this year.

