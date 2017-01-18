Search teams have recovered the second flight recorder of the ACT Airlines’ Boeing 747 freighter that crashed near Manas airport Jan. 16, the Kyrgyzstan government said in a statement.

Both recorders will be deciphered in Moscow by the Interstate Aviation Committee (IAC), which joined the investigation team in Bishkek shortly after the crash.

The ACT Airlines 747-400 freighter—which was en route from Hong Kong to Bishkek and then on to Istanbul—crashed into a village near Manas airport in Kyrgyzstan in the early morning of Jan. 16 local time. According to a Kyrgyzstan government statement, all four crew were killed, as well as 34 people on the ground—half of them children. Seventeen houses were destroyed and six were damaged.

The Kyrgyzstan Ministry for Emergencies said 737 people were working at the crash site on Jan. 18.

