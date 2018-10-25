The United Arab Emirates (UAE) General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has recommended FAA should evaluate whether Boeing needs to assess the risk of an uncommanded 777 engine failure, triggered by nose-gear tire debris, could lead to a dual-engine shutdown. The GCAA’s investigation followed a September 2016 one-of-a-kind incident in which an Etihad Airways 777-300ER experienced an uncommanded shutdown of its No. 1 (left) engine as the aircraft was departing on a scheduled flight from ...
