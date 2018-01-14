A Boeing 737-800 of Turkish LCC Pegasus Airlines left the runway at Turkey’s Trabzon airport and ended up halfway down a steep embankment over the Black Sea on Jan.13. All 162 passengers or six crew escaped without injury.

The aircraft had just landed at Trabzon, a city on the northern Turkish Black Sea coast, Saturday night when it apparently slid off the runway, the edge of which is a short distance from the embankment.

Images from the scene on Sunday morning showed it hanging precariously above the rocky shoreline. Pegasus started serving Trabzon from Ankara in June 2017.

In a statement, the Istanbul-based carrier said: “We’re sorry to report that the Boeing 737-800 type TC-CPF registered aircraft of Pegasus Airlines Flight Number PC 8622 Ankara-Trabzon scheduled at 18:25 UTC tonight, had a runway excursion incident during landing at Trabzon Airport (13 January 2018).

“All 162 passengers, two pilots and four cabin crew have been disembarked safely from the aircraft. There has been no loss of life or injury to anyone on board.”

