The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a newly released report that “excessive speed” by a tug driver caused the nose gear of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-300 to collapse upon pushback from the gate at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport on the night of Aug. 4, 2016. While none of the six crewmembers or 129 passengers was injured, the aircraft was “substantially” damaged when the nose gear collapsed in the forward direction, damaging ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"NTSB concludes tug speed caused Southwest nose gear collapse " is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.