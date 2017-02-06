The US National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said in a newly released report that “excessive speed” by a tug driver caused the nose gear of a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737-300 to collapse upon pushback from the gate at the Baltimore-Washington International Airport on the night of Aug. 4, 2016. While none of the six crewmembers or 129 passengers was injured, the aircraft was “substantially” damaged when the nose gear collapsed in the forward direction, damaging ...