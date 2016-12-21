The governments of Australia, China and Malaysia have long said the underwater search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will end when a 120,000 sq km region along the so-called Seventh Arc in the southern Indian Ocean has been combed for the wreckage—work that is expected to be complete in January. MH370, a Boeing 777-200ER with 239 passengers and crew aboard, veered from its planned course about 40 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing on March 8, ...