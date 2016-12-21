The governments of Australia, China and Malaysia have long said the underwater search for Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 will end when a 120,000 sq km region along the so-called Seventh Arc in the southern Indian Ocean has been combed for the wreckage—work that is expected to be complete in January. MH370, a Boeing 777-200ER with 239 passengers and crew aboard, veered from its planned course about 40 minutes after taking off from Kuala Lumpur bound for Beijing on March 8, ...
Subscribe to Access this Entire Article
"MH370: Should the search expand?" is part of ATW Plus, our online premium membership. Subscribing will provide you access to exclusive news, carefully researched airline financial, fleet and traffic data, plus the option to receive our popular, award-winning print magazine. To learn more, click here. If viewing via ATW Mobile, please login and click "Read web article" to view fully. Questions? ATWPlus@penton.com.