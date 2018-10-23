A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737-800 was forced to abort takeoff at Shanghai Pudong Airport after two tires burst as the aircraft was accelerating from runway 35R around 1:30 a.m. local time Oct. 21. The flight, MH387, had been bound for Kuala Lumpur.

The aircraft, 9M-MXM, was able to decelerate and vacate the runway. Emergency services were activated, and the gear was doused with foam as a precautionary measure. The runway was temporary closed following the incident.

Subsequent inspections of the five-year-old aircraft revealed that tire fragments had punctured the fuselage in a few areas.

“An investigation is ongoing. Safety remains of utmost importance to Malaysia Airlines, and will ensure that the aircraft is airworthy before being deployed for service,” the carrier said in a statement.

At press time, the aircraft was still parked in Shanghai and Malaysia Airlines could not be reached for further comment.

Chen Chuanren, chuanren@purplelightvisuals.com